Air India Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi to Visakhapatnam Flight Declared Hoax After Landing

An Air India flight traveling from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat late Tuesday night. However, after a thorough inspection upon landing in Visakhapatnam, the threat was determined to be a hoax, according to an official. S Raja Reddy, Director of Visakhapatnam Airport, stated that the Delhi Police received the bomb threat call and promptly alerted both the airline and the airport authorities in Visakhapatnam.

"It (flight) landed safely and on thoroughly checking the flight, it was found to be a false call," Reddy told PTI, adding that there were 107 passengers on the Vizag-bound flight.

After deboarding passengers and conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft, no suspicious items were found, the director noted. Meanwhile, boarding for the return flight to Delhi has commenced and is scheduled to depart around 12:30 am, Reddy added.

