Air India Flight From San Francisco to Mumbai Suffers Technical Snag; Passengers Deplaned at Kolkata Airport (Watch Videos)

VIDEO | Kolkata: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata suffered a technical snag in one of its engines, requiring passengers to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city airport early on Tuesday.



Flight AI180 arrived on time at the city airport at… pic.twitter.com/0MSUiiwPdZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

An AI180 flight, a Boeing 777-200LR, landed in Kolkata at 12.45 am and was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 2 am. However, a technical snag was detected in the aircraft's left engine during its scheduled halt, delaying its onward journey. Around 5.20 am, an announcement was made on board asking all passengers to deplane.