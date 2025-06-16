Air India Flight to Delhi Returns to Hong Kong After Pilots Detect Possible Technical Problem

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flying from Hong Kong to New Delhi was forced to turn back mid-flight due to a suspected technical issue. Following established safety procedures, the pilot made the decision to return to the departure airport as a precaution. The exact nature of the technical problem has not yet been disclosed by officials. The aircraft safely touched down back in Hong Kong, and all passengers and crew were promptly and safely evacuated without any injuries reported.

Air India has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident or details about any rescheduled flights. This recent technical scare comes just days after a devastating crash involving the same aircraft model. An Air India 787-8, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in the deaths of 270 people onboard and 29 others on the ground. Among the victims were five medical students. The plane tragically crashed into a medical college campus in Meghaninagar, causing a massive fire that destroyed the aircraft wreckage. On board that flight were 230 passengers, two pilots, and ten crew members. Miraculously, a British-Indian passenger survived and is currently receiving medical care.

