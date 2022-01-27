Air India flights to make special welcome announcement for passengers

Following Air India's take over by Tata group, the crew members of the pioneer airline will make a special welcome announcement for the onboard passengers tomorrow.

According to Air India, after the closure of the door, the new welcome announcement is to be made on Friday during every flight departure: "Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking...Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey."

Tata-owned Air India has made it clear that the group wants to make it a world-class airline.

After 69 years of its nationalisation, Air India on Thursday formally became part of Tata Group, its founder. The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group at a ceremony held in the national capital.

"The Air India strategic disinvestment transaction has been completed today with Government receiving a consideration of Rs 2,700 crore from the Strategic Partner (M/s Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M/s Tata Sons Pvt Ltd), retaining debt of Rs 15,300 crore in Air India and AIXL and transferring shares of Air India (100 per cent shares of Air India and its subsidiary AIXL and 50 per cent shares of AISATS) to the Strategic Partner," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Tata Group said it has taken over management and control of the airline from today.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran along with other senior officials of the company attended the handing over ceremony.

Talking to reporters after the handover ceremony Chandrasekaran said, "We are happy that Air India is back with Tata Group. We look forward to working with everyone in creating a world-class airline."

