Air India Hong Kong flight’s power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi airport

New Delhi, July 22 An Air India Hong Kong flight's auxiliary power unit caught fire after landing at Delhi airport, the airline informed on Tuesday, adding that all passengers and crew are safe.

After completing its journey from Hong Kong to Delhi, Air India Flight AI 315 reported an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire soon after it had landed and was stationed at the gate.

"Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

“The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design,” it added.

The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations, and the aviation regulator has been duly notified, according to Air India. The airline acknowledged that there was some damage to the aircraft.

“However, passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified,” said the airline.

Earlier in the day, Air India said it has completed precautionary inspections on the fuel control switch (FCS) locking mechanisms of all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet.

The airline stated that no problems were found during the checks, which were conducted in line with safety directives issued by India’s aviation regulator DGCA earlier this month.

“Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet,” the airline said in a statement.

The inspections come in the aftermath of a tragic Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad last month, in which 260 people lost their lives.

A preliminary report by the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that the aircraft’s engines had shut down just seconds after take-off due to fuel supply being cut off.

