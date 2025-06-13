Air India Issues Travel Advisory After Israel Launches 'Operation Rising Lion', Targets Nuclear Sites in Iran

Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' and attacked several military sites, including nuclear spots in Iran early on Friday, June 13. Several Israeli air strikes across Iranian territory, including the uranium site at Natanz, were also targeted. Iran Major General Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in the attack, which Tehran termed as "a direct assassination by Zionist forces."

Seeing the high tensions in the Middle East and the closure of Iran's airspace, Air India cancelled several international flights. With Pakistan already closing its airspace for Indian aeroplanes, several carriers were diverted and discontinued on Friday morning.

Also Read | Air India Flights Forced to Return as Iran Closes Airspace Amid Israeli Strikes.

In a post on the social media platform X, Air India said that several flights were cancelled or diverted in view of passengers' safety. Some flights in the morning were also returned to their origin due to the war-like situation between Iran and Israel.

#TravelAdvisory

Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin:



AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna… — Air India (@airindia) June 13, 2025

"Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimize it, including providing accommodation for passengers," said Air India Spokesperson in a post on X.

The Indian carrier promised to refund or reschedule who opt to fly their desired destination. "Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations."

List of Flights Impacted Due to Israel-Iran Conflict:

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for their passengers over airspace closure in Iran, said, "Due to evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and neighbouring region, some flight scheduled have been impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for latest updates about their flights."