Air India London-bound flight returns to Delhi after passenger hits cabin crew

An Air India London bound flight was forced to return to Delhi after an unruly passenger had a brawl with crew members mid-air. The flight returned to Delhi shortly after the take-off due to an unruly passenger. The flight has been rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon, Air India said in a statement.

Sources said the passenger was violent and hit two cabin crew members. The Air India flight took off from Delhi at 6.35am and the brawl took place after some time, forcing the plane to come back to Delhi again. The flight landed back in Delhi around 9.40 am. The airline has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Airport Police about the incident and handed over the unruly passenger to the police.

"Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023 returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members," Air India said in a statement.The airline added the pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing."An FIR has also been lodged with the police. Safety, security and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon," the airline added.