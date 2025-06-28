Air India Mumbai-Chennai Flight Returns Mid-Air After Burning Smell Onboard

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 28, 2025 20:52 IST2025-06-28T20:52:06+5:302025-06-28T20:52:44+5:30

Air India Mumbai-Chennai Flight Returns Mid-Air After Burning Smell Onboard

A Chennai-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Mumbai on Saturday due to a "burning smell" in the cabin. However, the aircraft landed safely, Air India said in a statement.

"Air India flight AI 639, operating from Mumbai to Chennai, on Friday, June 27, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," the airline said in a statement.

Air India said the flight landed "safely" back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated without giving specific details. The airline further said its ground teams in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.

