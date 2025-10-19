Air India operates special flight from Milan to Delhi after technical glitch disrupts service

New Delhi, Oct 19 Air India on Sunday announced a special flight from Milan to Delhi to help passengers affected by the cancellation of flight AI138 on October 17.

The earlier flight was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft, leaving over 250 passengers stranded in Milan.

The airline said that the special flight, AI138D, will depart from Milan at 7:00 p.m. local time and is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on the morning of October 20.

“Air India will operate an additional flight from Milan to Delhi today to accommodate passengers of flight AI138, which was cancelled on 17 October due to a technical issue,” the airline said.

Air India added that it has extended full support to the affected passengers, including hotel accommodation, meals, and the option for either a full refund or complimentary rescheduling.

“Air India has extended all immediate assistance to affected passengers, including hotel accommodation and meals. Full refunds or complimentary rescheduling were also offered as per passenger preference,” it added.

The issue arose on Friday when an Air India Dreamliner (Boeing 787-8) developed a technical problem at Milan Airport, requiring extended maintenance. As a result, flight AI138 to Delhi had to be cancelled.

Most of the stranded passengers have now been rebooked on flights scheduled for October 20, coinciding with Diwali.

The airline also responded to social media complaints about limited passenger facilities at Milan Airport.

“All affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodation; however, due to limited availability, some rooms were arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport,” Air India said in a statement.

The airline assured that passenger safety and comfort remain its top priority and thanked travellers for their patience and understanding.

