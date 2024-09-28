Air India Passenger Finds Cockroach in Omelette on Delhi-New York Flight, Airline Expresses Concern (Watch Video)

An Air India passenger reported discovering a cockroach in an omelette served during a flight from the national capital to New York. In response to the complaint, the airline stated that the issue has been forwarded to the catering service provider for further investigation.

"We are aware of a social media post by a passenger regarding a foreign object in the onboard meal offered to them on AI 101 operating from DEL to JFK on 17 September 2024," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement and also expressed concern over the incident.

Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the @airindia flight from Delhi to New York. My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result. @DGCAIndia@RamMNKpic.twitter.com/1Eyc3wt3Xw — Suyesha Savant (@suyeshasavant) September 28, 2024

In a post on X, an Air India passenger revealed that a cockroach was found in the omelette served during her flight from Delhi to New York. The distressed passenger shared her ordeal on social media, explaining that her 2-year-old child had consumed more than half of the contaminated meal before they noticed the foreign object, leading to food poisoning. She also posted a brief video and photos of the meal, tagging Air India, the aviation regulator DGCA, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

We are aware of a social media post by a passenger regarding a foreign object in the onboard meal offered to them on AI-101 operating from DEL to JFK on 17 September 2024...We are concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and have taken it up with our… pic.twitter.com/BuAIwXlGWP — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

Air India has expressed concern over the incident and assured that necessary actions will be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The airline emphasized its collaboration with reputable caterers who follow strict standard operating procedures and implement multiple quality checks to ensure the safety of onboard meals.

