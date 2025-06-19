Air India Plane Crash: 215 Victims Identified Through DNA Tests; 198 Bodies Handed Over to Families (VIDEO)

Ahmedabad, June 19, 2025: A total of 215 victims from the Ahmedabad plane crash have been identified through DNA testing, and 198 of their bodies have been handed over to their families, Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred on June 12, when Air India flight AI-171, bound for London with 242 people on board, crashed into a medical complex in the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff. All but one passenger died in the crash, along with 29 people on the ground. Authorities have been conducting DNA tests to confirm the identities of the victims, as many of the bodies were severely burned or damaged.

Dr Rakesh Joshi, said, “"215 DNA samples have been matched, of which the mortal remains of 198 deceased have been handed over to their families.”

Among the deceased whose remains have been returned are 149 Indian nationals, 32 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens and one Canadian. Nine of the bodies handed over were of victims who died on the ground.

Dr Joshi also said that six people injured in the crash remain admitted to the hospital. All are currently stable.