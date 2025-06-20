Air India Plane Crash: 231 Victims Identified via DNA So Far; 210 Bodies Handed Over to Families (Video)

Ahmedabad, June 20, 2025: A total of 231 victims from the Ahmedabad plane crash have been identified through DNA testing, and 210 of their bodies have been handed over to their families, Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said on Friday. Dr Joshi said the victims whose remains have been handed over include 155 Indian nationals, 36 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian and 11 non-passengers who died on the ground.

VIDEO | Ahmedabad plane crash: Addressing a press conference, Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh S Joshi says, "Till now, DNAs of 231 people have been matched. Out of this, 210 bodies - 155 Indians, 36 British nationals, seven Portuguese, one Canadian and 11 non-passengers -… pic.twitter.com/7gO97aHIRs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2025

"Till now, DNAs of 231 people have been matched. Out of this, 210 bodies - 155 Indians, 36 British nationals, seven Portuguese, one Canadian and 11 non-passengers - have been handed over to their family members. Three families will take the bodies of their kin once they get the clearance from the airport," Dr Joshi said.

Read Also | Air India Aircraft and Its Engines Showed No Issues Before Flight, Says CEO Campbell Wilson On Ahmedabad Crash

The tragic crash took place on June 12, when Air India flight AI-171, en route to London with 242 people on board, crashed into a medical complex in the Meghaninagar area soon after takeoff. All but one passenger died, along with 29 people on the ground.

Many of the bodies were severely burnt or disfigured, making DNA tests the only reliable method for identification. The process of matching and verifying the identities has been ongoing since the crash.