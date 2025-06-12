Air India Plane Crash in Gujarat: Could This Be One of India’s Deadliest Air Disasters? Here Are Top 5 Worst Aviation Tragedies

A major aviation tragedy struck Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Wednesday when an Air India flight crashed into a densely populated residential area. The crash triggered a massive fire in the vicinity, prompting the swift arrival of five fire brigade teams at the scene. Initial reports suggest that the aircraft was carrying 242 passengers at the time of the crash. The impact was so intense that several nearby buildings sustained heavy structural damage. Authorities have not yet released an official death toll, but fears of significant casualties loom large. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with emergency services attempting to douse the flames and evacuate affected residents.

This tragic incident has once again brought attention to India’s history of fatal aviation disasters. Here’s a look at some of the deadliest plane crashes in the country:-

Also Read: Gujarat Plane Crash: Flight Operations at Ahmedabad Airport Temporarily Suspended After Air India Flight Carrying 242 People Crashes

India’s Most Notorious Air Crashes Over the Years:



1. Air India Flight 855 (1978)

On January 1, 1978, a Boeing 747 operated by Air India crashed into the Arabian Sea just moments after taking off from Mumbai. A technical failure coupled with pilot error led to the crash. All 213 passengers and crew on board perished.

2. Air India Flight 182 ‘Kanishka’ (1985)

One of the worst aviation-related terrorist attacks in Indian history occurred on June 23, 1985. A bomb planted on Air India Flight 182 exploded over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ireland. The attack, carried out by Khalistani extremists, claimed 329 lives—most of them Canadian citizens of Indian origin.

3. Indian Airlines Crash in Bengaluru (1990)

On February 14, 1990, an Airbus A320 belonging to Indian Airlines crashed during landing at Bengaluru airport. The aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into a nearby field, igniting a fire. The accident, blamed on a combination of technical issues and human error, killed 92 passengers.

4. Air India Express Crash in Mangalore (2010)

A tragic crash occurred on May 22, 2010, when an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 flying from Dubai overshot the runway during landing at Mangalore airport. The aircraft crashed and caught fire, killing 158 people.

5. Air India Express Crash in Kozhikode (2020)

On August 7, 2020, a Dubai-Kozhikode repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission skidded off the runway while landing in heavy rain. The aircraft broke into two pieces, resulting in the deaths of 21 people, including both pilots.

As investigations continue into the Ahmedabad crash, aviation authorities are expected to launch a thorough probe into the cause of the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to issue an official statement.