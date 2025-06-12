Air India Plane Crash: Tata Group to Provide Rs 1 Crore Compensation to Families of Victims

The family of each person killed in the accident of Air India Flight 171, which went down minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad on Thursday and killed over 200 people in what is now the biggest air catastrophe in ten years, will receive Rs 1 crore from the Tata Group. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, which left at least 200 people dead and 41 injured, in an official statement. Air India is organizing two relief flights, from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the family or next of kin of passengers and Air India staff.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” Chandrasekaran said.

“Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support,” he added.

Tata Group has promised to help reconstruct the dorm at BJ Medical College, which was damaged by the plane during the crash, as a show of solidarity for the area. At the time, a number of students were living in the building; three of them were confirmed dead, while numerous more are still in the hospital. “Additionally, we will provide support in building up the B J Medical's hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the Tata Sons chairman stated.

The investigation into the incident, which has drawn new attention to Boeing's Dreamliner aircraft, is being led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).