Air India prevented revenue loss of over Rs 3cr: CEO Wilson

New Delhi, Oct 13 The Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson, has claimed that the “Risk Monitoring and Fraud Prevention unit” of the airline has prevented revenue loss of over Rs three crores in the last 18 months.

“Airlines are a high-profile target for fraudsters whether it be attempts to use stolen credit cards on our websites, to fraudulently claim frequent flyer miles, or other scams. Erstwhile Air India was somewhat of an easy target in the past but as we have completely modernised our systems this is no longer the case. With our continued investment in state-of-the-art capabilities, we will increasingly be able to turn the tables on criminals,” said Wilson, in his message.

The CEO said that this week saw the arrival of yet another aircraft – the first of 21 A320neos (VT-RTF) from the 25 narrow bodies that the airline committed to leasing late last year.

“Four new A321neos from this batch are already in service, with the remaining twenty A320neos progressively arriving between now and August 2024. We also took delivery of our second A350 (MSN 558/VT-JRB), which is now undergoing livery changes and other modifications in Toulouse before arriving in New Delhi in January 2024,” said Wilson.

“In other news, you may not be aware that AI has a small but very important (and super enthusiastic!) Digital & Technology team in the Silicon Valley area. Previously working from home, they’ve just moved into a new co-working space in Santa Clara, situated in the same building as TCS, this office, with its state-of-the-art facilities,” said Wilson.

“Thanks to RM Americas Sunil Maruti Daware for taking care of the logistical paperwork, and congrats to our Silicon Valley Superstars on our new home,” he added.

