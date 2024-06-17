Air India Releases Statement After Passenger Finds Metal Blade in Flight Meal

In a recent incident aboard an Air India flight owned by the Tata Group, a passenger reportedly found a metal blade in their meal. A spokesperson for the airline later confirmed the occurrence, attributing it to a vegetable processing machine.

Air India food can cut like a knife. Hiding in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds. Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India’s… pic.twitter.com/NNBN3ux28S — Mathures Paul (@MathuresP) June 10, 2024

Mathures Paul, a passenger aboard flight AI 175 on June 9, recounted his distressing encounter on social media. "Air India food can cut like a knife. Hiding in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds. Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India’s catering service but the incident doesn’t help the image I have of Air India. What if the metal piece was in the food served to a child?," Paul wrote.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India said, "Air India confirms that a foreign object was found in the meal of a guest aboard one of our flights. After investigation, it has been identified as coming from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of our catering partner. We have worked with our catering partner to strengthen measures to prevent any recurrence, including more frequent checking of the processor especially after chopping of any hard vegetable."