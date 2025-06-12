Air India sets up emergency response centre after plane crash

Mumbai, June 12 In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on Thursday, shortly after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport with 242 people on board, the Tata Group airline has activated an emergency response centre and deployed dedicated support teams to assist the affected families.

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said: "At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted."

Confirming that Air India flight AI 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today, he said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event."

"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," Chandrasekaran said.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) had just taken off with 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew, when it crashed just outside the perimeter of Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Ahmedabad airport officials said that all flight operations remain temporarily suspended until further notice.

An SVPIA spokesperson said that "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational".

“All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport,” said the spokesperson.

“We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available,” said the spokesperson.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash.

"Treating the incident with utmost urgency, the Minister cut short his engagements and is now en route to personally oversee the situation on the ground. He is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure swift, coordinated response and support," according to a Ministry statement.

"Rescue and medical teams are on site. Passenger safety and emergency response remain the highest priorities. Further updates will be shared by the Ministry as the situation develops," it added.

