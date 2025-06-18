Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

New Delhi, June 18 Air India on Wednesday said it has decided to reduce its international services on wide-body aircraft by 15 per cent for the next few weeks. The cuts will be implemented between now and June 20, and will continue thereafter, until at least mid-July.

“This effectively adds to our reserve aircraft availability to take care of any unplanned disruptions,” said the airline, as it remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI 171.

The decision is taken “to ensure stability of our operations, better efficiency and to minimise inconvenience to passengers”.

“Air India apologises to the passengers affected due to these curtailments, and will inform them in advance and make its best efforts to accommodate them on alternate flights. Passengers will also be offered a choice to reschedule their travel without any cost or to be given full refund, as per their choice. The revised schedule of our international services effective from 20 June, 2025 will be shared shortly,” the airline explained.

It said that the curtailments are a painful measure to take, but are necessary following a devastating event which we are still working through and an unusual combination of external events.

“It is done to restore operational stability, and to minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers. With the continued support of our passengers, the regulatory authorities, Ministry of Civil Aviation and India at large, we will come out stronger through this tragic incident and reestablish the confidence of our passengers and all stakeholders in our services, at the earliest.,” Air India noted.

In coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Gujarat, Air India is putting all possible efforts to support the family members of the deceased and the injured.

The investigating authorities are also continuing their efforts to find out the reasons for the accident. The DGCA had mandated ‘Enhanced Safety Inspection’ across Air India’s Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft fleet.

Out of total 33 aircraft, inspections have now been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service, while inspection of the remainder will be complete in the coming days. The fact that 26 aircraft have been cleared gives reassurance in the safety measures and procedures that we follow, said Air India.

“As a matter of added precaution, Air India will also undertake enhanced safety checks on its Boeing 777 fleet and, going forward, we will continue to cooperate with the authorities, viz AAIB, DGCA, MoCA to ensure the safety of our passengers, our crew and our aircraft, which remains our highest priority,” it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor