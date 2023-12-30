Air India To Start Direct Flights to Ayodhya From THESE Cities Starting January 17

Air India Express announced its plans to commence direct flights connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru and Kolkata starting from January 17. The airline had previously disclosed the introduction of a direct flight between Ayodhya and Delhi earlier this month. According to a statement from the airline, the services on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya and Kolkata-Ayodhya routes are set to be inaugurated on January 17.

Air India Express will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. The first flight on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya route, will depart on January 17, 2024, at 08:05, reaching Ayodhya at 10:35. The return flight will leave Ayodhya at 15:40, arriving in Bengaluru at 18:10.

On the Ayodhya-Kolkata route, the flight will take off from Ayodhya at 11:05, landing in Kolkata at 12:50. The Kolkata - Ayodhya flight will depart from Kolkata at 13:25, touching down in Ayodhya at 15:10. Ayodhya is the third airport in Uttar Pradesh in the Air India Express network, following Varanasi and Lucknow. The airline connects UP to both domestic and international destinations.

Speaking about the launch of the new routes, Dr Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express, said Our dedication to expanding connectivity throughout India remains steadfast, driven by our expanding fleet. The introduction of non-stop services connecting Ayodhya to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata underscores this commitment. As pivotal hubs in our network, Bengaluru and Kolkata will serve as gateways to Ayodhya, providing pilgrims from South India and Eastern India with convenient one-stop itineraries.