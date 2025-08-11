Air India to Suspend Direct Delhi–Washington Services from September 1, Offers Alternate Routes

Air India stated in their press release that it will suspend its services between Delhi and Washington, D.C., starting September 1, 2025, due to a combination of operational factors. The decision is aimed at ensuring the reliability and integrity of the airline’s overall route network. The suspension comes as part of Air India’s strategic route management to address current challenges. The airline emphasised that the move is necessary to maintain consistency in operations and prevent disruptions in other routes, assuring passengers that it remains committed to serving North America through alternative connections.

Air India stated in their press release that the primary reason for the suspension is a planned shortfall in its fleet, following the commencement of retrofitting 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme is designed to enhance the customer experience but will result in prolonged unavailability of several aircraft until at least the end of 2026. The airline also cited the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan as a contributing factor, increasing flight times and operational complexity for long-haul routes, particularly impacting direct services to Washington, D.C.

Air India stated in their press release that passengers with bookings to or from Washington, D.C., beyond September 1, 2025, will be directly contacted by the airline. Customers will be offered suitable alternative arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or obtaining full refunds, depending on their individual preferences. The airline reassured travellers that it remains committed to providing convenient travel options and that affected passengers will be assisted through personalised support channels to minimise any inconvenience caused by the suspension of the route.

Air India stated in their press release that travellers will still have one-stop options to Washington, D.C. via four major U.S. gateways — New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco. The airline’s interline agreements with Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines will enable passengers to complete their journey on a single itinerary with through-checked baggage. These partnerships are expected to provide seamless connectivity for customers, maintaining the airline’s presence in the Washington, D.C. market through indirect but convenient travel alternatives.

Air India stated in their press release that it will continue to operate non-stop flights between India and six North American destinations. This includes its Canadian routes to Toronto and Vancouver, alongside other U.S. services. The airline reiterated its commitment to expanding and improving its transcontinental services once the retrofit programme is complete and operational challenges are resolved. Air India emphasised that these changes are part of a long-term strategy to deliver enhanced service quality, upgraded cabin experiences, and more efficient flight operations for international passengers.