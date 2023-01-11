Air India urination case: Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of accused Shankar Mishra

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved the order on the bail plea of accused Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India New York to Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

However, the Delhi Police opposed the bail plea of Shankar Mishra stating that if he was enlarged on bail, he could influence the complainant.

The Patiala House Court on January 7 sent Mishra to 14 days of judicial custody.

Advocate Manu Sharma appearing for Shankar Mishra submitted that in the FIR only one non-bailable offence is mentioned, others are bailable offences.

Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika recorded the submission made by Police that Shankar Mishra has been non-cooperative.

It further recorded that the same court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

"Accused Shankar Mishra's mobile phone was traced and he was located in Bengaluru. He could not even be traced at his workplace. The entire material points out that he was deliberately not joining the probe," noted the Delhi Court.

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 7 from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

