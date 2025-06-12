Air India's flight AI171 crashes in Ahmedabad, airline shares update

Ahmedabad, June 12 Air India's London-bound Flight AI171 with over two hundred passengers aboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, said the airline.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details,” Air India said, sharing an update on its X handle.

Officials are yet to release any official information about the casualties or the reason behind the crash.

Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. At least two dozen ambulances were rushed to the spot for relief and containment efforts. Some of the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, TV reports said that an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying over 250 passengers crashed just after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The flight that was going to London went down between 1 pm and 2 pm.

The police have diverted traffic from the area.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is understood to have spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner about the plane crash, regarding all possible Central assistance.

