Air Marshal K Anantharaman, AOA Air Force visits Air Force Station Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 : Air Marshal K Anantharaman, Air Officer Incharge Administration of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday visited Air Force Station Jammu.

He was accompanied by the Director of Education (Schools) at Air HQ and Dy Command Education Officer, HQ WAC.

The Air Marshal was received by AOC Jammu and Key appointments. On arrival, he was briefed on the op & adm infra and security preparedness of the Station. He also visited the Air Force School which has come up with a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi-enabled campus.

He interacted with teachers, and toppers of class 10, and 12 with their parents and lauded the hard work of the students who excelled in board exams. During his visit, he also visited various ongoing works sites and interacted with young officers of the base.

The Air Marshal appreciated the op and security orientation of the station and complimented the team for setting new benchmarks.

