Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor meets Gujarat CM in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, May 28 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, the newly appointed Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) of the Indian Air Force, during a courtesy visit in Gandhinagar.

Air Marshal Kapoor recently assumed charge at the SWAC headquarters located in Gandhinagar. He officially took over as AOC-in-C on May 1, 2025, bringing with him an extensive and distinguished service record within the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Having joined the IAF in 1986, Air Marshal Kapoor has served in various key positions over his 38-year military career. He has clocked over 3,400 flying hours, piloting combat and training aircraft including the MiG-21 and MiG-23.

His exemplary service has earned him several honours: the Vayu Sena Medal in 2008, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022, and most recently, the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2025.

During the meeting, Air Marshal Kapoor presented a memento on behalf of the Indian Air Force to the Chief Minister.

The interaction was marked by an exchange of greetings and mutual appreciation for the Air Force’s contribution to national defence.

Gujarat holds strategic importance for the South Western Air Command (SWAC) of the Indian Air Force due to its geographical location, vast coastline, and proximity to international borders.

Headquartered in Gandhinagar, SWAC oversees air operations in the western sector, which includes Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Maharashtra.

Gujarat's long coastline along the Arabian Sea makes it a critical zone for maritime surveillance, coastal defence, and rapid air response in case of any threat from the western front, especially given its proximity to Pakistan.

The state also hosts key air bases such as Bhuj, Naliya, and Jamnagar, which serve as front-line air defence installations. These bases are crucial for both peacetime surveillance and wartime preparedness.

In addition, Gujarat's industrial infrastructure and accessibility enhance logistical support for SWAC operations. This combination of geography, infrastructure, and defence readiness makes Gujarat a pivotal region for SWAC’s strategic and tactical objectives.

