Air Marshal Sivakumar takes charge as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration

New Delhi, July 1 Air Marshal S. Sivakumar VSM took charge as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA) at Indian Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, an official said.

The Air Marshal was commissioned in the Administration branch of the IAF in June 1990. He holds an MBA in HRM from Pondicherry University and an MPhil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Osmania University.

In a career spanning over 35 years, the Air Marshal has held a number of important Command and Staff appointments which include Senior Air Traffic Control Officer of a forward base, represented IAF in the UN Mission at Congo, Air Force Examiner and Chief Administrative Officer of a premier Flying Station.

He has also worked as Command Works Officer and Command Personnel Staff Officer at two Operational Commands, Air Officer Commanding of an Equipment Depot, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Air Force Works) at Air Headquarters and Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration of an Operational Command.

Before assuming the present appointment, the Air Marshal was Director General (Administration) at Air HQ. He is a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal.

Earlier on June 1, Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann took over as Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command.

The Air Marshal, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on December 16, 1989.

He has flown over 3,000 hours primarily on various types of fighter aircraft. He is a Pilot Attack Instructor and in his operational career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, been Chief Operations Officer of a forward base and Air Officer Commanding of a premium fighter base.

On May 2, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari PVSM AVSM VM took charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief at South Western Air Command. In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded the Presidential Award of Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2025, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022, and Vayu Sena Medal in 2008.

