Air & noise pollution spike in Lucknow on Diwali night

Lucknow, Nov 2 The Lucknow-based CSIR-Indian Institute Of Toxicology Research said on Saturday that the air and noise pollution spiked in the UP capital during the Diwali festival which exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards and Central Pollution Control Board levels, respectively.

“During the Diwali festival PM10, PM2.5 levels exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS 2009) of 100 and 60 µg/m3 and gaseous pollutants SO2 and NO2 were within limits of 80 µg/m3,” said CSIR-Indian Institute Of Toxicology Research in its report titled ‘Assessment of Ambient Air Quality of Lucknow City during pre-Diwali, Diwali and post-Diwali Festival’.

The research institute added that day and night time noise levels exceeded their respective CPCB standards of residential area (day time: 55 and night time: 45 dB (A) and commercial area (day time: 65 and night time: 55 dB(A)).

“The observed levels are also influenced by human activities and meteorological conditions. During the Diwali air quality campaign high levels of activities particularly traffic and crowded markets have been observed till late at night in addition to the cracker burning resulting in more emissions of air pollutants. Towards the October end or November beginning, winter season begins, leads to drop in temperature and low wind speed also makes favourable conditions for higher air pollutions,” the institute said.

It further added that on Diwali night, the level of PM10 had suddenly increased to 451 µg/m3 that is increased by 108 per cent from 217 µg/m3 over the pre-Diwali night and reduced to 301 µg/m3 during post-Diwali night.

“On Diwali night, the level of PM2.5 had suddenly increased to 324 µg/m3 i.e. Increased by 185 per cent from 114 µg/m3 over the pre-Diwali night and reduced to 228 µg/m3 during post-Diwali night,” the institute said.

The CSIR-Indian Institute Of Toxicology Research said that the highest noise level was recorded at the Vikas Nagar site whereas the lowest was recorded at the Aminabad area on Diwali night.

It said that the night-time noise levels exceeded the prescribed CPCB night Standards at all locations, adding that the large quantity of pollutants formed due to the burning of firecrackers during the Diwali festival is the cause of the increase of air pollution in Lucknow city which may also be the cause of increased mortality and morbidity in urban areas.

“Individual bursting of firecrackers should be discouraged. However, alternatively, community celebration may be allowed in predefined areas,” the institute further added.

The institute also recommended steps to abate air pollution due to Diwali fireworks, saying that the air quality and noise monitoring shall be strategically planned during the Diwali festival as per guidelines/policy to monitor air quality during the Diwali festival and provide advance warning by demonstrating the air quality index of the city.

“Encouragement to use Green firecrackers over conventional ones for lower air Emissions while there must be control on illegal manufacturing of traditional crackers and regulate the marketing of firecrackers,” it said.

The institute also recommended that open spaces adjacent to residential areas be designed to easily disperse and dilution of pollution and designated such places for the combustion of firecrackers.

“After the festival celebrations, all the waste material shall be disposed of properly to avoid contamination spread. Strictly prohibit the burning of fireworks on roads/highways and sensitive/silence zones,” it said.

The research institute also said that public awareness programmes during the pre-Diwali days shall be encouraged for the full festival experience without affecting the environment and public health and safety.

“Using air purifiers, and personal masks and avoiding outing mobility during the Diwali festival can help to protect health,” it said.

