Air pollution: Delhi CM launches drive to distribute 10,000 heaters to RWA watchmen

New Delhi, Nov 22 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the government is making continuous efforts to control pollution and launched a drive to distribute 10,000 electric heaters to watchmen of RWAs to prevent wood or coal burning during winter.

“The participation of citizens and communities is the most important in this mission to clean the air. In the same vein, today a large number of RWAs are being distributed electric heaters so that the need to light bonfires in the winter season is reduced and effective control can be exercised over pollution caused by smoke,” she said on X.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “In Delhi’s ongoing battle against pollution, this is another positive step by the Delhi government. To reduce the pollution caused by burning wood and coal, we have launched a new initiative where we will distribute 10,000 heaters to RWAs through CSR support.”

“We aim to ensure that in no block or locality do watchmen or residents burn wood or coal, which contributes to pollution. We hope to make all RWAs aware and motivate them to ensure that no wood or coal is burned in their areas.

While addressing representatives of RWAs, CM Gupta said, “While open fires increase pollution, electric heaters provide a safe, clean, and practical alternative. This small step can also prove to be a major help in pollution control.”

She said that the government is working in mission mode on all fronts, giving topmost priority to pollution control.

“Mountains of garbage are continuously decreasing, cleanliness and tree plantation campaigns are ongoing without interruption, road water sprinkling and mechanical sweeping have been made more effective,” she said.

Along with this, the installation of smog towers and monitoring of pollution-spreading vehicles and industrial units are also being continuously strengthened. Pollution control in Delhi is our resolve, our responsibility, and our priority, she said.

The Chief Minister also sought public participation, saying, “The participation of all of us is the most effective means of success in this battle against pollution.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor