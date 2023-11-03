Air pollution: Delhi govt blames Centre for closure of smog tower

New Delhi, Nov 3 While a dense haze and high pollution levels continues to engulf Delhi, the smog tower in Connaught Place, which was ceremoniously unveiled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021, remains inoperative.

The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai blamed the Centre Government for the closure of smog tower.

“In accordance with a Supreme Court directive, two smog towers were installed within the city, one at Connaught Place and the other at Anand Vihar. The responsibility for the Anand Vihar smog tower was entrusted to the Central government's CPCB, while the Delhi government assumed responsibility for the Connaught Place smog tower,” said Rai, while addressing a press conference on Friday.

He said that the Connaught Place smog tower, commissioned in 2021, was operational, with the final report on the collected data scheduled for release after two years.

He said that the initial results showed an impact within a range of about 500 metres.

“However, in December, Ashwini Kumar took over as the DPCC chairman. Shortly after his appointment, he unilaterally halted the Real-time Source Apportionment study without informing the Delhi government. Furthermore, he suspended payments to IIT-Bombay and other agencies involved in the smog tower project. Consequently, the smog tower has remained non-functional since that time,” said Rai.

Inaugurated in 2021 with an investment exceeding 20 crores, the "smog tower" located at Delhi's CP was once a hub of activity with approximately 10 to 15 personnel, including engineers, operators, and assistants,.

It now presents a desolate scene, with a lock on the gate.

Experts opine that the smog tower may have been an imprudent expenditure, as the city's atmospheric humidity surpasses the level necessary for its operation.

Additionally, insider sources reveal that the smog tower's effective range is a mere 50 metres, contrary to the Delhi government's claim of 500 metres.

A senior scientist at a government research facility pointed out the logical flaw, suggesting that if the smog tower indeed monitors pollutants within such a limited area, it may inadvertently worsen air quality in Delhi.

This raises concerns about its potential to truly combat pollution.

