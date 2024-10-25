Air Pollution: Government Urges States to Strengthen Healthcare Readiness Amid Rising Levels

Air pollution levels are spiking in many cities, prompting the government to urge all states to strengthen their preparedness and boost healthcare workforce capacity to combat the worsening situation, especially with the festival season and winter approaching. The Union Health Ministry has also advised the public to use public transport and steer clear of heavily congested areas.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Atul Goel advised discouraging stubble and waste burning and raising awareness on minimizing firecracker use during festivities. He also recommended promoting public transportation, reducing reliance on diesel generators, and curbing smoking to combat air pollution.

"Additionally, individuals should be encouraged to minimize their exposure to polluted air by monitoring air quality indices through government mobile applications before going outdoors, avoiding heavily congested areas, and using cleaner fuels for cooking, heating, and lighting at home," Dr. Goel stated in the letter sent last week.

Dr. Goel highlighted that air pollution has emerged as a serious health challenge, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in some states and UTs reaching moderate to poor levels. He warned that conditions may worsen with the upcoming festive season and winter. Air pollution significantly contributes to acute health issues and worsens chronic diseases affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular systems, often leading to increased premature mortality due to prolonged exposure.

"In light of this, I urge the state health departments and healthcare facilities to enhance their preparedness. This should include intensifying public awareness campaigns, disseminating targeted messaging through designated mass media channels in regional languages, strengthening the capacity of the healthcare workforce, and scaling up participation in sentinel surveillance systems for air pollution-related diseases under the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health," he said.

