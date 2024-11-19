Air pollution: Gurugram admin issues work from home advisory

Gurugram, Nov 19 In view of worsening air quality in Gurugram, the District Administration on Tuesday issued an advisory urging private institutions and corporate offices to adopt work-from-home measures.

It has been directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas that to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of the GRAP 'Severe+' Air Quality (Delhi AQI>450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR and that the NCR State Governments/ GNCTD may take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home, the orders said.

"Therefore, in view of the above, all Private Institutions and Corporate Offices of district Gurugram are advised to guide their employees to work from home from 20-11-2024 till further order and, by doing so, assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality in the region," read the orders.

The move aims to curb air pollution and improve air quality in compliance with guidelines from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Meanwhile, the City's Gwal Pahari weather station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 494, with an average of 468 — both categorised as "severe" on Tuesday. This worsening air quality has pushed companies and governments alike to prioritize employee health and workplace adjustments.

Apart from this, the district administration also discontinued the physical presence of children in Anganwadi Centers from 19-11-2024 to 23-11-2024 or till further orders, whichever is earlier, in all the areas (urban as well as rural) of the district.

The orders issued by Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Ajay Kumar directed that: "Anganwadi Centres will remain open and Anganwadi workers and helpers will continue to disseminate the services of immunisation to all the beneficiaries. It shall also be ensured that the Supplementary Nutrition will be distributed to all the beneficiaries of Anganwadi Centres at their doorstep."

