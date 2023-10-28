Air Pollution: ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign runs at Delhi’s Barakhamba intersection

New Delhi, Oct 28 To deal with rising air pollution and tackle vehicular pollution in the national capital, the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was run at Delhi’s Barakhamba intersection on Saturday.

On the second day of this campaign, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that on October 30, the campaign will be run at Chandgi Ram Akhara Red Light.

Minister Rai said that the participation of Delhiites is increasing in this campaign and the incidence of stubble burning has also come down in Punjab.

"The Delhi government has started a green war room against pollution. Along with this, an anti-dust campaign has been run, in which action is being taken to prevent pollution caused by dust. To reduce vehicular pollution, the 'Red Light on Gaadi Off' campaign is being initiated. A public awareness campaign will be launched through social media tomorrow,” said Rai.

The Environment Minister mentioned that a survey of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association states that vehicle pollution can be reduced by 15-20 per cent if all the engines are switched off at red light.

The Minister further added that the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will be run at Chandgi Ram Akhara intersection on October 30. On November 2, the campaign will be run in all 70 assembly constituencies.

On November 3, an awareness campaign regarding the same, will be conducted among children in schools through 2000 Eco Clubs of the schools.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor