Air quality continues to be 'severe' in Delhi, maximum at 19.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Dec 29 The air quality in the national capital continued to be in the "severe" category on Friday while the maximum temperature was at 19.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average.

The air quality at Anand Vihar remained in the "severe" category with PM 2.5 at 419 and PM at 402 while the CO reached 115 and NO2 was at 102, both in the "moderate" levels, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station breached the 500 mark with PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the severe category while the CO reached 104, or "moderate".

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 382 or “very poor” and PM 10 was at 298, in the “poor” category. The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport station was in “very poor” category with PM 2.5 at 345 and PM 10 at 246 or “poor”. The CO was recorded at 103, in the "moderate" level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 431 and PM 10 at 414, both in the "severe" category. The NO2 was 87 and CO at 88, or “satisfactory”. The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature is likely to dip to 11 degree Celsius. The weather forecast agency also predicted dense fog on Saturday morning.

