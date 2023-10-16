Air quality dips to 'poor' category in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 Air quality in the national Capital dipped to "poor category" with the Air Quality Index (AQI) pegged at 220 on Monday.

However, PM 2.5 stood at 176 "moderate category", according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per CPCB, Anand Vihar recorded AQI of 263 in the "poor category", at Alipur it was 140 "moderate" category, while DTU station was in the "severe" at 407 with prominent pollutant as NO2.

In Dwarka sector 8, the CPCB station recorded 216 AQI, falling in the "poor" category, while at IGI, it was 90 (moderate category) with a prominent pollutant as PM 10.

However, at Mundka the AQI was 276 in the poor category.

Narela and DU north campus both recorded 219 (poor category) AQI, at R K Puram it touched at 208, while the ITO recorded 148 in moderate category, and at Sirifort it was at 176falling under the moderate category.

