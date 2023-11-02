Air quality: Gurugram admin imposes Section 144 to stop burning of garbage

Gurugram, Nov 2 In view of the decline in the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Gurugram and impact of high level of pollution in the city, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday issued an order to implement Section 144 to stop banning burning of waste material lying in the open in industrial, urban and rural areas in the district.

"There is a complete ban on burning of any kind of waste material in rural areas including open areas, streets, backyards, industrial and residential areas in Gurugram district," the order said.

All municipal authorities, pollution control boards and law enforcement agencies will ensure strict compliance with this order and have been directed to monitor and report any incident of waste burning, it added.

Individuals, groups or entities found violating the order will be punished in accordance with relevant provisions of law.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor