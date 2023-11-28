Air quality improves at several monitoring stations, Delhi records max temp of 22 degree Celsius

New Delhi, Nov 28 The air quality in the national Capital continued to remain under the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday evening with the AQI at 318, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature in the national Capital was registered at 22 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 p.m on Tuesday was recorded at 96 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, the national Capital recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 p.m on Tuesday, according to the IMD.

Due to the downpour in the last 24 hours, the air quality witnessed a slight improvement and came into the ‘poor’ category at several AQI monitoring stations.

Anand Vihar entered the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 277 and PM 10 at 174, in the ‘moderate’ category, while the CO reached 41, in the ‘good’ category while NO2 was at 68 or ‘satisfactory’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 303, in the ‘very poor’ category while the PM 10 reached 155, in the ‘moderate’ category, while the CO reached 82, or ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 203, in the ‘poor category’ while PM 10 was at 156 or ‘moderate’ while the CO was at 125, also in ‘moderate’ levels.

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport station was in the ‘moderate’ category with PM 2.5 at 184 and PM 10 at 174, in the ‘moderate’ category, while the CO was at 94, in the ‘satisfactory’ level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 220, in the ‘poor’ category while PM 10 reached 151, under the ‘moderate’ category.

