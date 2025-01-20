Air quality in Delhi remains 'very poor' amid cold wave

New Delhi, Jan 20 The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the higher end of the "very poor" category amid the cold wave.

The AQI was recorded at 349 on Monday at 6 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Moderate fog over parts of Delhi is predicted by the IMD.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are in the range of 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and 8 to 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms and rain on January 22 and January 23 with fog on the rest of the days of the week.

The AQI in several parts of Delhi is: Anand Vihar (407), Vivek Vihar (390), Wazirpur (381), Ashok Vihar (366), Chandni Chowk (347), Dwarka-Sector 8 (379), Jahangirpuri (373), ITO (370), Lodhi Road (360), Najafgarh (310), R K Puram (380), Rohini (370), Shadipur (331).

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the air quality is likely to be in the Poor category from January 20 to 21. While for the next six days, the air quality is likely to be in the 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday, revoked Stage-III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective immediately across Delhi- NCR after air quality deteriorated. However, actions under Stage-I and II of extant GRAP measures are intensified to prevent AQI from slipping down further.

While revoking GRAP III measures, CAQM said that there is a likelihood of AQI remaining in the lower end of the 'Very Poor' category in the coming days owing to favourable meteorological conditions and strong wind speeds. The prediction has been made based on air quality and weather forecasts provided by IMD/IITM.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 368 ("very poor") at 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB's) daily bulletin, marking a rise of over 100 points from Saturday's 4 p.m. reading of 255 ("poor").

The Supreme Court set a revised threshold of 350 to invoke Stage 3 of GRAP, down from the earlier threshold of 400. However, the AQI had dipped to 360 by 8 p.m., prompting CAQM to wait on implementing curbs.

GRAP Stage 3 was revoked on January 16, after Delhi's AQI remained below 300 for a second consecutive day. Stage 3 involves measures calling for a ban on private construction and demolition, as well as restriction on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel private four-wheelers.

