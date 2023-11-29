Air quality still 'severe' at many monitoring stations, Delhi records max of 25.5 degree Celsius

New Delhi, Nov 29 The air quality in the national capital entered into the "poor" category on Wednesday evening with AQI at 297, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, the Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 478 and PM 10 at 460, in the "severe" category while the CO reached 120, or "moderate".

The air quality at Anand Vihar remained in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 358 and PM at 371 while the CO reached 113, in the "moderate" category and NO2 was at 82 or "satisfactory", as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 390 and PM 10 was at 332, both in the "very poor" category.

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport station was recorded with PM 10 at 495, in "severe" category while PM 2.5 was at 385 in the "very poor" level. The CO was recorded at 108, in the "moderate" level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 382 and PM 10 at 318, both in the "very poor" category. The NO2 was 118 and CO at 125, both in the "moderate" level.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature in the national capital was registered at 25.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average. The relative humidity at 8.30 p.m on Wednesday was recorded at 100 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor