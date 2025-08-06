Airports Across India on High Alert, Security Beefed Up Following Terror Threat Warning Ahead of Independence Day 2025

A high alert has been sounded at all airports in India following a possible terror threat warning ahead of Independence Day 2025 celebration on August 15. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has directed all concerned to beef up security at airports due to possible threat from terrorists or anti-social elements between September 22 and October 2, 2025.

On August 4, the Security Wing of the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a series of advisories calling for immediate monitoring of all aviation facilities. This includes airports, airstrips, helipads, flying schools, and training institutes, and imposed security measures immediately without any delay.

Law enforcement personnel at all airport asked to be on alert and continues patrolling around terminals, parking areas, perimeters, and other sensitive zones. Airports are also required to enhance security on the cityside in coordination with local police forces.

The advisory implement to domestic as well as international airports, mandating strict security checks for all cargo and mail before loading onto commercial flights. BASC requested stakeholders of aviation to maintain close coordination with local police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other relevant agencies. The advisory emphasises that any intelligence inputs or alerts must be shared promptly with all concerned parties.

"In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups airports during September 22-October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads," BCAS said in an advisory.

According to news agency PTI sources, the BCAS advisory is based on a specific input related to the activities of a Pakistani terror group.