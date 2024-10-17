AIUDF to contest only one seat in Assam by-elections, says Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati, Oct 17 All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said on Thursday that his party would contest only one seat in the upcoming by-elections to five Assembly constituencies in Assam, scheduled on November 13.

Talking to reporters, Ajmal said: "We have decided to fight polls in Samaguri Assembly constituency. Our party will not contest the rest of the four seats."

However, earlier, Ajmal announced that his party would contest three Assembly seats, saying, "We are planning to announce our candidates for Dholai, Samaguri and Bongaigaon."

Ajmal lost to Congress' Rakibul Hussain by more than 10 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls. Hussain has been representing Samaguri in the Assam Assembly since 2001. This time, Hussain's son Tanjil Hussain is set to be fielded by the Congress in Samaguri.

Meanwhile, the BJP has been eyeing to oust Congress from Samaguri this time. Top leaders of the BJP have been roped in to campaign for the party candidates for the by-elections.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told reporters, "This time, the people of Samaguri Assembly constituency are ready to vote for the BJP. They have seen the Congress' misrule for many years and Hussian will be ousted from this seat in the upcoming elections.”

Recently, reports claimed that a scuffle broke out between supporters of the BJP and Congress in Samaguri. However, Mallabruah claimed Congress' two groups clashed.

"It was Congress' internal conflict. The BJP has no role in this," he said.

Recently, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita asserted that the ruling alliance would win all five Assembly seats.

Kalita told reporters, "Four out of five Assembly seats where the by-elections will happen have legislators either from the BJP or our alliance partners. People have blessed the BJP with a heavy mandate in this year's Lok Sabha polls and these four seats got vacant as the MLAs were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. This time, we will win all five Assembly seats here."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor