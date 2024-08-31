Ajay Alok defends ‘namaaz break’ ban in Assam, mocks Tejashwi’s ‘Chinese copy’ barb

New Delhi, Aug 31 BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok on Saturday welcomed Assam government's decision to lift the two-hour break in the Assembly on Fridays to allow Muslim members to offer namaz.

In an interview with IANS, the BJP spokesman also lashed out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his ‘Chinese copy’ jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What's your take on the move to abolish the two-hour break for namaz in Assam Assembly on Fridays?

Ajay Alok: This decision was not made by the Assam CM, but by the Assembly Speaker. It falls well within his purview and the decision was made with everyone's agreement. To those creating a ruckus over this issue, I want to ask one simple question. Where in the Constitution is it written that a two-hour break should be given for namaz on Fridays? Nowhere.

However, if they insist that there should be a two-hour break, let them press for it in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha and include a provision in the Constitution. We will see what happens. If a Muslim pilot is flying a plane, will he crash it to offer namaz? Can a country be run like this?

IANS: Tejashwi Yadav called Himanta Biswa Sarma a 'Chinese copy' of Yogi Adityanath. What do you have to say about this?

Ajay Alok: Yogi Adityanath is an Indian, and Tejashwi Yadav's intelligence is limited. The literacy rate in this country is 71 per cent, which includes those who can only sign their names. Tejashwi is one of them. However, he doesn't have the minimum qualification to even become a peon, for which you need to be a 12th grade pass. Unfortunately, Tejashwi failed in the 9th grade. People speak according to their intelligence.

IANS: How do you see Mamata Banerjee again writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on women's safety recommending stricter laws?

Ajay Alok: We will make strict laws, but Mamata Banerjee should first change her letter-writing habit and practice good governance with the people of Bengal. She has been cruel to the people of her state who are suffering. Rape incidents are happening daily, but the Chief Minister is sleeping.

IANS: Kapil Sibal recently suggested that incidents like the R.G. Kar rape and murder case were commonplace. How do you see the statement?

Ajay Alok: For Kapil Sibal, these things may be common. As a lawyer, he stands to defend every terrorist and fraudster in the country. He always stands with the accused while people continue to suffer. So, to him, a rape case would indeed seem like a common incident.

IANS: How do you see the demand to ban Kangana Ranaut's latest film 'Emergency'?

Ajay Alok: Those demanding a ban on the film should go to the high court, or Supreme Court, or submit a petition to the Censor Board. But where is the 'freedom of expression' gang now? Aren't people allowed to speak freely?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor