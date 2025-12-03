Ajay Devgn to partner with Telangana government for film studio

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Popular actor Ajay Devgn will be attending the Telangana Rising Global Summit, where he is likely to sign an agreement with the government of Telangana to develop a state-of-the-art film studio and film city in Hyderabad.

The two-day event is being organised by the state government at Bharat Future City near here on December 8 and 9.

“We are honoured to welcome Ajay Devgn to the Telangana Rising Global Summit, a distinguished actor-producer whose collaboration with the state is set to bring cutting-edge film production and VFX capabilities to Telangana,” reads a social media post by the organisers.

“National award-winning actor, producer and one of India’s most influential figures in film and entertainment. He is partnering with the government of Telangana to develop a state-of-the-art film studio and film city, bringing world-class production, VFX, and smart studio capabilities to the state,” it added.

In July this year, Ajay Devgan had met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, and a keen interest in establishing a world-class film studio in Telangana.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had stated that Ajay Devgn proposed the development of an international-standard film studio equipped with state-of-the-art Animation, VFX, and AI-powered smart studios.

The actor had also expressed willingness to set up a skill development institute to train professionals across various domains of the film industry.

Ajay Devgn requested the Chief Minister to facilitate the necessary support for setting up the studio in Telangana, highlighting the state’s potential as a premier destination for cinema infrastructure in India. He shared his vision of contributing to the growth of the film ecosystem by bringing in global expertise and cutting-edge technology.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefed the actor on the steps being taken by the Telangana government for overall development across sectors, including media and entertainment.

According to the CMO, Ajay Devgn appreciated the proactive initiatives of the state and assured that he would act as a brand ambassador in promoting “Rising Telangana” through the lens of cinema and media.

--IANS

ms/dan

