'Ajay Maken works at BJP’s behest': AAP seeks Congress expulsion from INDIA bloc

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Thursday issued a stern ultimatum to the Congress, demanding action against its Delhi leader Ajay Maken within 24 hours, else the party would push for the Congress' removal from the alliance.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, at a press conference here, demanded clarification from the Congress leadership and immediate disciplinary measures against Maken. Accusing him of making anti-AAP statements, they alleged that Maken has been acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Ajay Maken crossed all limits on Wednesday by calling Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's most popular leader, anti-national," Singh said.

He further accused the Congress of orchestrating smear campaigns against the AAP in collusion with the BJP, adding that the Youth Congress has even filed a complaint against Kejriwal and CM Atishi.

Singh claimed that in the Lok Sabha elections, AAP campaigned for Congress candidates as part of the INDIA bloc’s strategy, yet Congress has been working against the alliance's spirit.

"It appears that Congress' candidates list in Delhi comes directly from the BJP office. Funds for their candidates are also allegedly provided by the BJP," he alleged.

Doubling down on the allegations, Atishi stated that sources have revealed BJP funding for Congress candidates in Delhi. "Sandeep Dikshit and the Congress candidate from Jangpura, Farhad Suri, are receiving BJP support. It’s now evident that Congress has a nexus with BJP in Delhi elections," she claimed.

"Ajay Maken's baseless and outrageous allegation of calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national reflects Congress’ true intentions. Has Congress ever made such claims against the BJP? If Congress doesn't act against Maken, AAP will urge other INDIA bloc partners to expel Congress from the alliance."

“AAP will not tolerate attempts to weaken our position in Delhi or undermine the INDIA bloc’s mission. Congress must decide if it wants to stand with the alliance or against it," Atishi asserted.

Maken, on Wednesday, had accused Kejriwal of corruption and administrative failure. His allegations included mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic and unfulfilled promises like implementing the Jan Lokpal Bill in AAP-ruled states.

"Even after 3,652 days, the Jan Lokpal has not been implemented, despite these people coming to power on the promise of enacting it”, he asked, adding: "Why have they not implemented the Jan Lokpal in Punjab, where they have complete autonomy?"

"During the pandemic, when people were dying, Arvind Kejriwal spent crores on a luxurious bungalow. Even after 11 years, ration cards have not been issued to thousands of families in Delhi," Maken said.

He also claimed that funds meant for welfare schemes were wasted on advertising campaigns.

