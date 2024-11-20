'Ajaymeru' rename honours Rajasthan's culture and history, 'Khadim' was unfit: Baba Balak Nath

Jaipur, Nov 20 BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Tijara Assembly constituency, Baba Balak Nath, spoke to IANS on Wednesday, sharing his views on the decision to rename the 'Khadim' hotel in Ajmer to 'Ajaymeru', the restoration of Prithviraj Chauhan's fort in Ajmer, a film based on the Godhra incident, and illegal mosques in the Mewat region.

Regarding renaming the 'Khadim' hotel in Ajmer to 'Ajaymeru', Baba Balak Nath said that the term 'Khadim' has no connection with Rajasthan's heritage, culture, or history.

He lauded the government's decision, asserting that names associated with great historical figures help future generations understand who fought for their rights and worked to unite society.

He believes the new name reflects Rajasthan's culture and history, serving as a reminder of the great figures who shaped the state.

The Rajasthan government has rechristened Hotel Khadim, an undertaking of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC), in Ajmer as 'Ajaymeru'.

On renaming other places in Ajmer, Baba Balak Nath recalled his visit to the city a year and a half ago, during which he learned that Ajmer is home to the only fort of Prithviraj Chauhan.

He said that more than 250 years have passed since the Mughals left India, but their control over Prithviraj Chauhan's fort still remains.

He expressed his desire to see the fort freed from Mughal control and restored to its historical significance.

He urged the government to preserve the fort and its legacy, ensuring that future generations learn about Prithviraj Chauhan's contributions to the country and its culture.

On the Godhra incident, Baba Balak Nath came down heavily on the Congress government for politicising the tragedy.

He explained that during the incident, activists associated with the Ram Mandir movement were burnt alive, and he praised the movie "The Sabarmati Report" based on the incident for shedding light on the truth.

He acknowledged the investigative work that had already been done on the matter but welcomed the opportunity for the younger generation to learn the real story through the film.

On illegal activities in the Mewat region, Baba Balak Nath said that illegal mosques act as centres for planning various unlawful activities, including religious conversions, love jihad, and online fraud.

He stressed that while all religions are respected, any conspiracy that goes against humanity or the nation must be investigated.

He called on the government to take action against illegal constructions and encroachments, particularly on village and forest department land.

He mentioned that his team has compiled a list of such illegal encroachments and urged the government to take steps to remove them.

