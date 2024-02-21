Ajmer: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide After Father Confiscates Phone

A tragic incident unfolded in Ajmer as a 15-year-old girl, a student in ninth grade, took her own life at her residence on Monday morning, according to police reports. Allegedly, the girl resorted to this extreme step following a scolding from her father for not dedicating enough time to her studies, coupled with the confiscation of her mobile phone earlier that morning.

Authorities from the Civil Lines police station have confirmed the registration of a case concerning the girl's demise and have initiated an investigation into the matter. According to a report of Times of India, Manish Kumar, the father of the deceased girl and a resident of Ghooghra, shared with reporters that on Monday morning, as he was getting ready to leave for his job at a private company, he noticed his younger daughter, Bhoomika, aged 15, using her mobile phone.

Expressing his frustration, Manish Kumar stated that upon witnessing his daughter, Bhoomika, using her mobile phone, he became angry and reprimanded her. Subsequently, he confiscated her device before proceeding to his office. According to police reports, Bhoomika's elder sister, Vaishishka, discovered her lifeless body in her room around 10 am.

Upon making this grim discovery, Vaishishka alerted other family members, prompting neighbors to swiftly intervene and assist in bringing Bhoomika downstairs. She was then hurried to JLN Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced her deceased. Police further mentioned that following an autopsy, the body was released to the family members.