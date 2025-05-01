Ajmer Fire: 3 Dead, Including Child, in Blaze at Naaz Hotel in Diggi Bazaar

Three people, including a child, were dead after a fire broke out in a hotel in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday morning, May 1. As per the agencies, the blaze erupted at Naaz hotel located in Diggi Bazaar of the district. Ajmer Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad found several people on the floor in a state of unconsciousness, including a child.

"We found many people in a state of unconsciousness, including a child. Two women were found injured. All of them have been shifted to the hospital," said Prasad. The fire department team from Ajmer reached the spot and controlled the blaze, but due to the smoke, some people got suffocated and were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Rajasthan: A major fire at Naaz Hotel in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar claimed four lives and injured five, including a child. Caused by a suspected short circuit, the blaze triggered panic among guests. Rescue efforts were hampered by narrow lanes, with fire brigade and police personnel… pic.twitter.com/bqghSnggkw — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2025

Also Read | Over 24 shops gutted as fire breaks out at Delhi's Dilli Haat; no casualties reported.

The fire, suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit, triggered panic among guests. Rescue efforts were hampered by narrow lanes, with the fire brigade and police personnel working tirelessly to control the situation.