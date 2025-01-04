Ajmer Sharif official slams Owaisi for comments on PM Modi's chadar offering

Ajmer, Jan 4 A top Ajmer shrine official has slammed AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sending of a 'chadar' there would not suffice and he should address issues such as people filing court cases against mosques and dargahs.

“PM Modi should stop those who are going to court against mosques and dargahs. Just sending a chadar will not help,” Owaisi wrote on X on Saturday.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, successor to the Ajmer Dargah chief and Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, disagreed with Owaisi’s remarks.

"He is a political leader, so only he can elaborate on his statement. However, if he has indeed said this, I do not agree. Crores of people have faith in this Dargah, and many send chadars to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s shrine," Chishty stated.

Speaking to IANS, Chishty said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi moves forward with the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Together with all, development for all), taking everyone along. Today, he sent a chadar to the Dargah out of devotion. He consistently advocates for unity and peace."

Chisty further said that the Prime Minister’s gesture is a strong message against divisive forces. “The mere act of sending the chadar is a slap on the face of those who seek to divide India along religious, communal, and sectarian lines. It is also a befitting reply to those trying to create religious hatred. The fact that a minister personally brought the chadar on behalf of the Prime Minister is a shining example of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Samman (Together with all, trust of all, respect for all).”

He lamented the negative reactions to the gesture, stating: "It is unfortunate that despite such positive developments, some are criticising the PM’s offering. We should recognise and appreciate his constructive efforts instead of letting hatred fester. What India needs today is security, safety, and unity."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi's ceremonial ‘chadar’ was presented at the Ajmer Dargah shrine. Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, personally carried the chadar to the dargah, flying to Ajmer for the occasion.

Rijiju also read out the Prime Minister’s message. "On the auspicious occasion of the 813th Urs Mubarak of Garib Nawaz, I extend my heartfelt greetings to his followers across the world and to all the devotees gathered at Ajmer Sharif. Throughout history, our saints, pirs, faqirs, and great spiritual leaders have illuminated lives with their noble and welfare-oriented teachings. Among them, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's messages of humanity and public welfare have left an everlasting impact on countless people. His life and teachings continue to inspire profound faith among followers worldwide,” the message read.

“Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s dedication to fostering love and harmony in society serves as a guiding light for future generations. The annual Urs celebration plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds of unity and mutual respect among people. I am confident that this occasion will motivate everyone to contribute wholeheartedly to the betterment of our nation and society. As I send a chadar to the revered Dargah Sharif on this special occasion, I bow to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and pray for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all my fellow countrymen," the PM said in his message.

