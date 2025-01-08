Ajmer Urs 2025: 100 Pakistani Pilgrims Offer 'Chadar' at Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (Watch Video)

100 Pakistani pilgrims reached the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Wednesday to attend the 813th Urs in the presence of high security. Pilgrims offered 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

A pilgrim said that they hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to give visas to Pakistanis so that they can visit the shrine every time.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan | 100 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Ajmer to attend the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti and offer 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah



A pilgrim says, "We come with a message of peace. We hope Modi ji keeps giving visas to us to visit Kwaja…

A pilgrim, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, "We come with a message of peace. We hope Modi ji keeps giving visas to us to visit Kwaja Gareeb Nawaz." The pilgrims arrived at Ajmer on January 6 and will return on a train on January 10, Gajendra Singh Rathore, Additional District Collector Ajmer, told ANI.

The 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti began in Ajmer on January 1 with the sighting of the moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a ‘chaddar’ which was presented by Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju at the Dargah on January 4.