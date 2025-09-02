AJP questions govt role in Madani’s Assam visit, alleges conspiracy

Guwahati, Sep 2 The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the state government over the recent visit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani, alleging that the episode was orchestrated with the knowledge and support of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing reporters here, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi claimed that the people of Assam were deliberately kept in the dark about Madani’s entry and subsequent programmes in the state.

“When Badruddin Ajmal has failed to deliver, agents of communal politics are now being imported from outside Assam,” Gogoi alleged.

He questioned how Madani managed to travel from Srirampur, on the Assam-Bengal border, to Goalpara and later to Guwahati without public knowledge, yet with apparent security cover.

“Madani addressed gatherings and held a press meet in the state capital under full protection. This is a big mystery. Was the government not aware, or was it complicit?” the AJP chief asked.

Raising concerns over security lapses, Gogoi said it was alarming that Assam’s intelligence machinery failed to track Madani’s movements, despite his controversial background.

“Madani has been linked with communal conflicts in other states. His sudden appearance in Assam hints at a larger conspiracy to provoke a third communal conflict here,” he alleged.

Gogoi also questioned the government’s legal response.

“Why were prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC not imposed during his events? Why was he not taken into custody when his statements were provocative and capable of disturbing harmony?” he said.

Taking aim at the Jamiat, Gogoi alleged that the organisation had become an “agent of the BJP.”

He accused the government of selectively applying the law.

“If any ordinary person makes instigating remarks, they are immediately booked. But in this case, nothing was done,” he added.

The AJP’s attack comes amid heightened political tension following Madani’s remarks in Assam, which drew a sharp counter from Chief Minister Sarma.

The controversy has added a new flashpoint in Assam’s volatile political landscape, where identity, migration, and communal harmony remain deeply sensitive issues.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor