Akal Takht bans ‘Anand Karaj’ at beaches, resorts

Amritsar, Oct 16 The Akal Takht on Monday banned the carrying of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib scriptures at weddings for ‘Anand Karaj’ – a wedding ceremony -- at resorts and beaches, citing the violation of dignity.

‘Saroops’ (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib are brought from gurdwaras to wedding destinations to organise the ceremony as per Sikh rituals.

The five high priests, headed by Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, took this decision to ban the ‘Anand Karaj’ at resorts and beaches.

“As per complaints sent by the Sikh community, some people violate ‘maryada’ by conducting ‘Anand Karaj’ by installing Guru Granth Sahib at beaches or resorts. As per the resolve of the Panj Singh Sahiban, conducting ‘Anand Karaj’ with installation of Guru Granth Sahib at these places is banned,” said Giani Raghbir Singh.

In the other resolutions adopted at the meeting, the Takht dismissed the managing committee of the gurdwara in Bathinda where a same-sex marriage of two women was conducted recently.

As per the decree, members and office-bearers of the committee can never be part of a gurdwara management anywhere.

Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar, Giani Sultan Singh were among the Sikh clergymen who attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Akal Takht had imposed a ban on bringing the ‘saroop’ to marriage palaces, banquet halls and hotels for ‘Anand Karaj’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor