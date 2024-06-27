Akali Dal asks disgruntled elements to use party platform to express views

India- Chandigarh June 27 Shiromani Akali Dal's Senior Vice President Daljit Singh Cheema on Thursday charged those trying to weaken the party of having already rejected the Jhundan committee report in letter and spirit and have never having abided even by the one-family one-ticket norm.

Addressing the media here, Cheema said certain leaders always say one thing in the meetings and do quite the opposite outside and appealed to these leaders not to let their personal failures turn so desperate as to harm the sacred organisation to which they owe their very political existence.

"I humbly appeal to them on behalf of (party) President Sukhbir Badal to come and express whatever views they have within the party platform."

Cheema also underlined the fact that Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the first to offer to surrender her ticket, honouring the Jhundan Committee’s recommendation for one family one ticket, in case the party fielded Sukhbir Badal in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said no party allows as much intra-party democratic freedom as does the Shiromani Akali Dal.

"There are times when we personally hold strong views different from the opinion of the majority in the party but once a decision is taken, I personally come and defend and promote the party’s majority decision. "There is no other way to run an organisation."

Cheema also appealed to the media not to use expressions like "rebel group" with the Shiromani Akali Dal. "The SAD is a party and you have seen with your eyes how ninety-nine per cent of our cadre, Working Committee, District presidents and 'halka' in-charges have backed the decisions taken on the party platforms. But yes, if a group of a handful of leaders go and start their own 'Dhai Paa Khichdi', they may be termed as a group. Shiromani Akali Dal is a party, not a group," he reiterated.

Banga MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi, who was a member of the four-member panel announced by the party for the Jalandhar (West) by-election, said the party had duly informed the candidate Surjit Kaur about its decision of not contesting the by-election and she had agreed to withdraw her nomination form, but later, she took a u-turn.

The party leaders also questioned the detractors of the reason for fielding Surjit Kaur and then creating a mess in Jalandhar itself. They pointed out that it was a planned move to ensure her defeat and then put the blame on the party President.

Stating that Sukhbir Badal is fully devoted to strengthening the party from the grassroots to the top, Cheema announced that he would continue holding meetings with the party cadre in the days ahead.

